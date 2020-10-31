Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsHome Goods

Keep The Spooky Season Going With These Studio Ghibli Home Goods

lizlanier
Elizabeth Lanier
Filed to:Amazon Deals
Amazon DealsDealsKinja Deals
197
1
1
Spirited Away No Face Lamp | $13 | AmazonStudio Ghibli Pillow Covers | $8 or 2 for $12 | AmazonKiki’s Delivery Service Round Bento Lunch Box | $12 | Amazon
Spirited Away No Face Lamp | $13 | AmazonStudio Ghibli Pillow Covers | $8 or 2 for $12 | AmazonKiki’s Delivery Service Round Bento Lunch Box | $12 | Amazon
Graphic: Elizabeth Lanier
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Spirited Away No Face Lamp | $13 | Amazon

Studio Ghibli Pillow Covers | $8 or 2 for $12 | Amazon

Kiki’s Delivery Service Round Bento Lunch Box | $12 | Amazon

Studio Ghibli’s offerings are favorites all year round, but there’s something about the aesthetic of Spirited Away, Kiki’s Delivery Service, and other Ghibli classics that make me want to bring this decor to my home each October. Halloween day is already here, but you can still bring some of Studio Ghibli’s charms to your home with some fantastic deals on Amazon. Thankfully, these items seem like the kind of options you could just as easily keep using all year round.

Advertisement

First up, there are two lamps under $15 each which feature Spirited Away’s No-Face:

Advertisement

I’m also eyeing these Totoro and other Studio Ghibli character pillow covers, $8 a piece or $12 for a pair, which come in all sorts of colors and designs perfect for spoopy season and beyond.

G/O Media may get a commission
TCL - 55" Class 4 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Android TV
TCL - 55" Class 4 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Android TV
Advertisement

Finally, I found this adorable Kiki’s Delivery Service bento box featuring Jiji, the iconic black cat, for only $12. It’s microwave-safe, so you can store and prepare your lunch easily. It’s intended to be functional and not decor, but I would keep this out on my counter any day.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published in October 2020 by Elizabeth Lanier and was upadted on 10/31/2020 with new information.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Sunday's Best Deals: Oral-B Guide Smart Toothbrush, Anker Charging Accessories, Weighted Blankets, Madden NFL 21 MVP Edition Code, Bidet Attachment, Heated Massage Car Seat Cover, and More

Friday's Best Deals: Apple Watch SE, iTeknic Water Flosser, Beats Solo 3 Headphones, AirPods Pro, Switch 128GB microSD, Vitamix Pro Blender, and More

Use the Force and/or Money To Reel in All This Fun, Goofy Baby Yoda Merch

Toshiba's 55" 4K Fire TV is Only $290 Today at Best Buy