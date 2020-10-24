Vote 2020 graphic
It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Scare Off Spooky Spirits With This Spirited Away No-Face Lamp, Only $8 With Promo Code

Spirited Away No Face Lamp | $8 | Amazon
Graphic: Elizabeth Lanier
Spirited Away No Face Lamp | $8 | Amazon | Promo code 50LTAOGD

Spirited Away is a Ghibli favorite, and you can bring some of its charms to your home with this No-Face lamp. Normally $16, with promo code 50LTAOGD you can get it for 50% off, bringing it down to just $8.

Unfortunately, the promo code doesn't work for the other two No-Face lamp options, which are equally as cute. This seems like the kind of decor that would be fun to add to your home for Halloween, but you could just as easily keep it up all year around.

I'm also eyeing these Totoro and other Studio Ghibli character pillow covers, $8 a piece or $12 for a pair, which come in all sorts of colors and designs perfect for spoopy season and beyond. While most of these prices should be set for a bit, the promo code for the No-Face lamp is only good for today, so take advantage of that while you still can!

