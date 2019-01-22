Graphic: Tercius Bufete

As far as red-and-black, aggressive gamer design is concerned, Lenovo used to be one of the worst offenders. Recently, the manufacturer is doing that less and it shows with the 15.6-inch Legion Y7000.

It looks—dare I say—cool? The design is still aggressive but not embarrassingly so. And despite the more restrained exterior, the guts are still beasty. It uses an Intel Core i7 processor, a GeForce GTX 1060 graphics card, 144 Hz IPS display, 16GB of memory, and a 512GB PCIe SSD for storage.

You’ve got less than 12 hours left on this deal. So get on the payload Genji, and stop asking for healing.