Say “Snow Thanks” to Shoveling with a $100 Greenworks Snow Blower

Save Up to 50% off Greenworks Snow Blowers Image : Andrew Hayward

Save Up to 50% off Greenworks Snow Blowers | Amazon



The East Coast got dumped on this week, and whether you lived through it or watched the results through social media, you might be considering a snow blower to save your back from future torturous rounds of shoveling.

Advertisement

Luckily, Amazon has a sale on Greenworks snow blowers right now, taking 50% off a corded 20-inch 13 amp 20” model, now just $100. If you want something more powerful and untethered, there’s a wireless Greenworks Pro 80V 20” model with battery and charger for $239, or 47% off.