It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsHome Goods

Say 'Screw It' and Buy an Awesome Drill Brush For $10

Tercius
Filed to:kinja deals
40
Save
Dr. Drill Brush Attachment Set | $10 | Amazon
Graphic: Shep McAllister
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Dr. Drill Brush Attachment Set | $10 | Amazon

A drill brush is and does exactly what it sounds like, and right now you can pick up a set for $10.

Advertisement

The drill brush attachment works in tandem with any power drill you already own to scrub away stains and stuck-on grossness. I own this and I love it.

I cleaned my gross sink in less than a minute with it, and if you own a drill, it’s an absolutely genius way to harness the power of the tool outside of assembling furniture. 

There’s a number of versions to choose from, the all-purpose yellow, a car-focused white, medium texture blue and green, a stiff red and, my personal favorite, the ultra stiff-black. All of which are just $10.

Advertisement

You should give it a try, I super endorse it.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Tercius

Commerce Editor at The Inventory.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kinja Deals

Anker's Impressive Noise Canceling Headphones Are Down to a Low $40

Handle Six More Weeks Of Winter With Backcountry's Up to 50% Off Sale

Lock It Up With This 2-Pack Of Combination Locks For $6

This Light Therapy Lamp Can Ward off The Winter Blues For a Low $28