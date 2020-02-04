Say 'Screw It' and Buy an Awesome Drill Brush For $10

Dr. Drill Brush Attachment Set Graphic : Shep McAllister

A drill b rush is and does exactly what it sounds like, and right now you can pick up a set for $10.

The drill brush attachment works in tandem with any power drill you already own to scrub away stains and stuck-on grossness. I own this and I love it.

I cleaned my gross sink in less than a minute with it, and if you own a drill, it’s an absolutely genius way to harness the power of the tool outside of assembling furniture.

There’s a number of versions to choose from, the all-purpose yellow, a car-focused white, medium texture blue and green, a stiff red and, my personal favorite, the ultra stiff-black. All of which are just $10.

You should give it a try, I super endorse it.

