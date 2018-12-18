If you’ve always had big plans to become bilingual (though why stop at two?), today’s Amazon Gold Box has a lesson to teach you. There are two big Rosetta Stone deals up for grabs today that will have you speaking fluently in no time.
First, for $118, students of French, German, Italian, Spanish, or English can get their hands on a Rosetta Stone Bonus Pack. The pack includes access a lifetime software download so you can practice your Spanish indefinitely on your desktop offline, and a 24-month subscription mobile that syncs your progress on all your platforms, plus a Barron’s Grammar Guide and Dictionary for good measure.
Also up for grabs is a Rosetta Stone Lifetime Membership, down to just $175. Burgeoning linguists can select their language of choice, and enjoy a $25 Amazon gift card, because why not? Now that’s a good deal no matter how you say it.