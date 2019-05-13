Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Have you been slathering Neosporin on a scar in a desperate attempt to get it to fade? Antibiotic ointment can be helpful with scar removal, but it isn’t also the most practical option. If you’re looking to fade a scar from a surgery, Aroamas Silicone Scar Removal Sheets are a simpler method and you won’t need to keep reapplying them every two hours.

If you want to use these for a surgical scar, you’re advised to wait a minimum of seven days after surgery to start using these sheets. You can ease into things by wearing them for four to eight hours and gradually increase up to 24 hours. In order for these to do their magic, you’ll need to wear them for eight weeks on new scars, and three to six months for existing scars. Each sheet needs to be gently washed in warm water, and can be worn for two weeks.