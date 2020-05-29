It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Say Goodbye to Shaky Cam and Save $70 on DJI’s Osmo Pocket Gimbal

Jordan McMahon
Filed to:Deals
DealsKinja Deals
DJI Osmo Pocket | $300 | B&amp;H Photo
Maybe you’ve got some ideas for a little short film you wanna make, or maybe you just wanna get some action shots while you’re venturing into the outdoors. Your phone probably has a pretty great camera, but if you’re just holding it in your hands, you might end up with pretty shaky footage. A gimbal can fix that by keeping your phone stable as you move around, so even if your hands are a bit wobbly, your shots will still come out crisp. They’re not cheap, but discounts help. Right now, the DJI Osmo Pocket, which will work with your iPhone or most Android phones, is down from $370 to $300 at B&H Photo, so if you’ve got a bit of extra cash, your next home movie will look a little better for it.

Jordan McMahon

Commerce Editor

