It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsHome Goods

Say Goodbye to Pesky Mosquitoes With This 2-Pack of Anti-Mosquito Lamps

Jordan McMahon
Filed to:Deals
DealsKinja Deals
201
1
Save
Ideaworks Anti-Mosquito Lamps | $15 | Amazon
Ideaworks Anti-Mosquito Lamps | $15 | Amazon
Graphic: Jordan McMahon
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Ideaworks Anti-Mosquito Lamps | $15 | Amazon

Whether you’re quarantined with him or catching up on Zoom from across the country, as things heat up, you’ll probably hear your dad start complaining about the dang mosquitos everywhere. And he’s right, they’re not great! But if mosquito-repellant spray or sunscreen isn’t doing the trick, it might be time for you to send him some reinforcements before things get out of hand. Today on meh, you can get a pack of two anti-mosquito lamps for $15, so even the largest flocks of bloodsuckers won’t be too much of a bother.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Jordan McMahon

Commerce Editor

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Bad Connection Interrupting Your Zoom Calls? TP-Link's Archer AX10 Wi-Fi 6 Router Is $10 Off

Wednesday's Best Deals: Vizio M-Series TV, 128 GB iPad, Therapeutic Pillows, MLB: The Show, Inflatable Brachiosaurus, and More

Amazon has 12 Months of PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now for $42 Each

Save a Bundle on Laptops and Desktops In the Dell and Alienware Summer Sale