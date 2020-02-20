It's all consuming.
Say Goodbye to Fabric Softener and Hello to $8 Dryer Balls

Gabe Carey
Wool Dryer Balls (Pack of 6) | $8 | Amazon | Promo code XTD92QNK

While I don’t personally have a problem with dryer sheets (I’ve never used a traditional fabric softener), my friends who use dryer balls all claim superior laundry experiences. No more static cling, no more chemicals, and no more long wait times when it’s time to dry. That last part is especially important if you’re, say, living in an apartment and have to pay to do laundry.

The only problem is, dryer balls often bear a cost premium over their liquid- and sheet-based counterparts. Well, at least until next Tuesday they don’t have to be. On Amazon right now, you can order a six-pack of balls from New Zealand company Babl Life for $8, 50% off the regular price, using the discount code XTD92QNK at checkout. Dryer balls to the wall!

Gabe Carey

Gabe Carey is the Commcerce Content & Strategy Manager at The Inventory and Kinja Deals.

