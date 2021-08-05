Free 3D Scan or At-Home Impression Kit | SmileDirectClub | Use Code SUMMERSMILES



If you’ve ever been on a New York City subway, you’ve at least heard of SmileDirectClub, the invisible aligners said to straighten your teeth for a fraction of the price of Invisalign. In fact, you can save up to $3,000 and skip the visit to the orthodontist altogether when you sign up for the service, and you don’t even have to leave the house. While the company’s at-home impression kit would ordinarily set you back $18, you can get a mold of your teeth for a nominal price (AKA free) when you use the promo code SUMMERSMILES at checkout.



Granted, you do have to return the kit after you’re done with it, which shouldn’t be an issue since I can’t imagine why you would want to keep it in your possession. I personally had my 3D scan done in person at a local SmileShop location, which by the way is also free of charge and takes only half an hour if you’d rather go that route. While SmileDirectClub doesn’t work for every dental composition, you can take a 30-minute assessment on its site to determine whether it’s right for you.



SmileDirectClub estimates that 50% of the cost is covered by most insurance companies, as opposed to 29% with Invisalign and 27% with traditional braces. With insurance factored in, your total out-of-pocket costs could amount to $975 or less. Invisalign and braces, on the other hand, can cost upwards of $3,500. So if you’re looking to correct your smile in anticipation of your inevitable return to work, why not give SmileDirectClub a shot?