Say "Alexa, Turn off the Lights" With a Smart Plug 2-Pack for $24

Gabba Goods Smart Plugs (2-Pack) Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Gabba Goods Smart Plugs (2-Pack) | $24 | MorningSave

Today at MorningSave, start your smart home transformation with a two-pack of smart plugs for $24. Compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, you can use your voice to control lights, fans, and anything else you’re too lazy to get your butt up and do yourself. Just plug it into the wall and plug your items into it, set it up using the smartphone app, and you’re good to go.