Say "Alexa, Turn off the Lights" With a Smart Plug 2-Pack for $24

hezeqiyah
Quentyn Kennemer
Gabba Goods Smart Plugs (2-Pack) | $24 | MorningSave
Gabba Goods Smart Plugs (2-Pack) | $24 | MorningSave
Gabba Goods Smart Plugs (2-Pack) | $24 | MorningSave

Today at MorningSave, start your smart home transformation with a two-pack of smart plugs for $24. Compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, you can use your voice to control lights, fans, and anything else you’re too lazy to get your butt up and do yourself. Just plug it into the wall and plug your items into it, set it up using the smartphone app, and you’re good to go.

Quentyn Kennemer

Associate Editor. I'm trying to be the very best like no one ever was. To play every game in the world is my real test. Finding the time to is my cause.

