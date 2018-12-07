Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Sometimes the number of built-in LAN ports in your sexy, modern router isn’t enough. Luckily there’s a cheap solution: Networking switches, like this $16 Netgear 8-Port model.

Right now it’s the cheapest we’ve ever seen on Amazon and about $7 less than average going rate.

It functions a lot like powerstrip or HDMI splitter but for ethernet. For stuff that requires hardline connections, such as gaming consoles and smart home hubs, switches work like a dream. Perhaps the best part, discount aside, is its plug-and-play functionality.