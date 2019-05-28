Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

If you don’t have central air or a window AC unit in your apartment, the only way you can survive is with a standing fan. A little desk fan just won’t cut it when it is 90° out. If you don’t want to drop a ton of money but need something powerful, the Lasko 16" Oscillating Stand Fan is only $21 right now. The fan can fit perfectly in most spaces, because it is adjustable, from 16" up to 47" tall.