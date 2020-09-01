ENOUGHThe extrajudicial killings of black people must stop.
It's all consuming.
Save Yourself From Tangles and Hefty Price Tags With $20 off Samsung's Galaxy Buds+

jordanmcmahon
Jordan McMahon
It never hurts to have a pair of good earbuds handy, you never know when you’re gonna need to tune out a bunch of distracting noises or just listen to a podcast while you calm down and unwind. True wireless earbuds don’t just help keeping the tunes going, though. Since they don’t have any wires hanging off of them, they won’t get tangled around anything, and they aren’t too uncomfortable. They can be pricey, though! Typically $150, Samsung’s Galaxy Buds+ are down to $130 on Amazon, if you don’t need much more than good sound and long battery life. You won’t get sweat resistance or multi-device support, but if those aren’t dealbreakers, this deal is tough to pass up.

Jordan McMahon

Commerce Editor

