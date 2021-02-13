Save Your Wallet and the Environment From Expensive and Wasteful Ink Cartridges by Getting Two Years of Prints With This $200 Epson Ecotank Printer

Epson EcoTank ET-2720 Wireless All-In-One Inkjet Printer | $200 | Amazon

Epson EcoTank ET-2720 Wireless All-In-One Inkjet Printer | $200 | Best Buy

I’ve made the switch to an inkjet printer, and I’m not going back. It felt like I was buying new ink cartridges way too often, which was bad for my budget and it also felt just plain wasteful. This Epson EcoTank ET-2720 inkjet printer should provide the average household with up to two years of printing— or 4,500 prints, whichever comes first. The calculation Epson made is based on 125 prints a month. And that’s all just in the one ink kit that the wireless all-in-one printer comes with! The equivalent in traditional ink cartridges would be about 80 cartridges.

The Epson EcoTank ET-2720 is $50 off right now at both Best Buy and Amazon, and that’s a deal you should seriously jump on. Not only will you get lots of clean prints, you can also scan documents and make copies in a snap! Grab it while the deal is still good.

