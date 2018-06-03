The Sand & Skin Brilliant Skin face mask was a notable clay mask on the market when it first came out (mostly because of its color and millennials’ insistence to make pink their thing), but it’s remained a mainstay across beauty counters and in medicine cabinets alike. Today only, Amazon has discounted it to just $34 for 2 fl oz, plus a mask brush, it’s a face mask you’ll keep going back to, and getting your money’s worth pretty quickly.
Save Your Skin With This Discounted Sand & Sky Australian Pink Clay Mask
