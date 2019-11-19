It's all consuming.
Save Your Skin With This Discount on Buckler’s Skin Rescue Essentials Kit at Huckberry

Buckler’s Skin Rescue Essentials Kit | $26 | Huckberry
Guys, it’s time we all started taking better care of our skin. While this is important year-round, it’s an especially important consideration when it’s cold out. Thankfully, Huckberry’s dropping the price on Buckler’s Skin Rescue Essentials Kit to a low $26. That’s $18 off its usual going rate.

Included in this kit are remedies for chapped skin and lips, as well as a moisture-rich, almond oil-based soap. Whether you’re shopping for yourself, or need a holiday present for your most dapper friend, this is a terrific time to buy.

