Save Your Skin, Sinuses, and $13 With This Nanon-Ionic Facial Steamer

Sheilah Villari
Nanon-Ionic Facial Steamer | $28 | Amazon Gold Box

There’s a reason you see facial steamers in spas, they help open up the pores to get them cleaner, softer your skin, and prep it for treatment that will yield better results. I used one growing up to help unclog my sinuses when my allergies would kick up or even when I was sick. This Zepny steamer is 32% off today and can do this and more.

Nanon-ionic steamers like this one are up to twenty times more effective in their results. As mentioned, this steamer comes with an inhalation attachment to give your stuffy nose a little TLC. The steam can also work as a relaxation tool as you pamper yourself. This type of steam is superfine and penetrates deeper into your skin and puts more natural moisture back into it. Pores open quicker with these steamers and this one comes with a blackhead remover tool kit to aid in extracting from bothersome spots. Treat yourself to a glowing you in mere minutes.

Get free shipping as a Prime member. This item ships out July 17.

