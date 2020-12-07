Save Your Skin From Winter Weather With Clinique's Hydration Set, Now Just $24

3-Pc. Clinique Hydration Set FRIEND Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Holiday 2020 Holiday 2020 Whether you're celebrating with your loved ones in person or from a distance, The Inventory staff is dedicated to spreading holiday cheer with the top gifts to ring in the season—and maybe a few good deals to snatch up for yourself. It's okay, your secret's safe with us. Prev Next View All

3-Pc. Clinique Hydration Set | $24 | Macy’s | Use Code FRIEND



With the winter weather blasting fridged air in your face or just dealing with cool temps can do a number on your skin, especially your face. Protecting it as best you can is key and this Hydration Set from Clinique can certainly help. Use the code FRIEND and take a total of 40% off.

Advertisement

This set is made to put moisture back in and keep it there. This works for all skin types who want to protect and give a boost of hydration. When your skin is perfectly hydrated it looks refreshed, glowing, and plump. This set contains a Moisture Surge Hydrating Supercharged Concentrate, a Moisture Surge Overnight Mask, and a Moisture Surge Eye Hydro-Filler Concentrate. Each of these is designed to infuse your skin with hours of hydration while nourishing it with antioxidants. Tighten, brighten, and get that dewy rejuvenated look in just a few days of use. No harmful elements like parabens, phthalates, or fragrance in these. Nothing harsh to keep your face happy and healthy.

This item will ship for free.