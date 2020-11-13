It's all consuming.
Save Your Skin and Your Wallet in This NIVEA and Aquaphor Sale

Sheilah Villari
Up to 45% off Select NIVEA and Aquaphor Products | Amazon Gold Box
Graphic: Sheilah Villari

Up to 45% off Select NIVEA and Aquaphor Products | Amazon Gold Box

It’s that time of year where so many can be plagued by dry skin, chapped lips, and flaky scalps. Lucky for us there are a ton of products out there to offer quick relief. NIVEA and Aquaphor are at the forefront of turning around problem skin in the winter months, well really anytime. Today take up to 45% off a selection of these products.

Anyone with tattoos knows about the wonders of Aquaphor when going through the healing process. There’s a reason it’s recommended by so many people in so many professions. I keep a travel tube in my bag and use it on my lips and small dry patches while on the go. This three-pack is just $9 and 43% off.

I’ve had a ton of NIVEA products over the years and was always happy with each. I usually got a lip balm in my stocking because my mom is a big fan of the company. So if you’re getting ready to start grabbing gifts for the holiday this 4 pack ($8) is the perfect one. A great lip balm to soften your pucker and protect it is a wonderful surprise to have in the chilly season.

There are also a few gift sets for guys and gals. Again these make great bonus gifts for the holiday. These are quality products that work and anyone can use.

Free shipping for Prime members on all these items.

