ENOUGHThe extrajudicial killings of black people must stop.
Click here to read our coverage.
It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsHome Goods

Save Your Nostrils From Dry Air With a TaoTronics Humidifier

ignacia
Ignacia
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsTaoTronics DealsTaoTronics
438
Save
TaoTronics Humidifier | $25 | Taotronics | Promo code 18AH024
TaoTronics Humidifier | $25 | Taotronics | Promo code 18AH024
Graphic: Ignacia Fulcher
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

TaoTronics Humidifier | $25 | Taotronics | Promo code 18AH024

Winter, for many reasons, sucks all the way to hell and back, but there are things to make it less bearable. Especially when it comes to dry air — you really don’t have to deal with that kind of negativity for months at a time. That’s where the TaoTronics humidifier comes in handy, at $25 with a combination of a promo code as well as a clipped coupon, you can deliver a bunch of moisture in your bedroom so you can sleep comfortably. The humidifier has a large capacity and can work up to 50 hours without stopping. It even has a cool mist function for when it gets a bit hot and the last thing you need is hot air making you...hotter. And not in a good way!

Advertisement
Ignacia

Commerce Editor. Brooklyn born. Black and Latina. Obsessed with skincare and '90s R&B. Actually went to Journalism school. Cares about social justice and Black writers.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Tuesday's Best Deals: Razer Blade, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, AAA Batteries, Tacklife 800A Jump Starter, Kyoku Chef Knife, Bissell Robot Vacuum, AeroGarden, and More

One of Western Digital's Best 500GB SSDs Falls to $63

This $30 Fountain Pen Got Me Writing by Hand Again

Intel's Core i9-9900K Falls to Astonishingly Low $370, Marvel's Avengers Included