It's all consuming.
Save Your Nostrils From Dry Air With A TaoTronics Humidifier

Ignacia
TaoTronics Humidifier | $70 | Amazon | Promo code KINJA257 and clip coupon
Graphic: Ignacia Fulcher
Winter, for many reasons, sucks all the way to hell and back, but there are things to make it less bearable. Especially when it comes to dry air — you really don’t have to deal with that kind of negativity for months at a time. That’s where the TaoTronics humidifier comes in handy, at $70 with a combination of a promo code as well as a clipped coupon, you can deliver a bunch of moisture in your bedroom so you can sleep comfortably. The humidifier has a large capacity and can work up to 45 hours without stopping. It even has a cool mist function for when it gets a bit hot and the last thing you need is hot air making you...hotter. And not in the good way!

