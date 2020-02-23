Save Your Nostrils From Dry Air With A TaoTronics Humidifier

TaoTronics Humidifier Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

TaoTronics Humidifier | $70 | Amazon | Promo code KINJA257 and clip coupon

Winter, for many reasons, sucks all the way to hell and back, but there are things to make it less bearable. Especially when it comes to dry air — you really don’t have to deal with that kind of negativity for months at a time. That’s where the TaoTronics humidifier comes in handy, at $70 with a combination of a promo code as well as a clipped coupon, you can deliver a bunch of moisture in your bedroom so you can sleep comfortably. The humidifier has a lar ge capacity and can work up to 45 hours without stopping. It even has a cool mist function for when it gets a bit hot and the last thing you need is hot air making you...hotter. And not in the good way!