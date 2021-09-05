Popco Microwave Popcorn Popper | $12 | Amazon | Use Code 157UWYE7



Burnt your popcorn? We’ve all done it. Microwaves are all so sensitive when it comes to this movie theater treat. Trying to figure out the perfect time not to ruin the bag or fill your house with one of the most awful smells that linger for hours. It can be a real pain. Well, Ecolution wants to put your mind at ease and give you the perfect batch every time. T ake 15 % off this Popcorn Popper until September 12.

With this popper, you get to use fresh kernels each time, avoiding the bagged option, which is usually packed with chemicals and sodium. This will make about 15 cups of popcorn each time. The silicone top helps spread heat evenly to ensure there are burnt pieces left behind. It is dishwasher safe so easy to clean after each use. This little popper will elevate your next film marathon or Netflix binge session. The code will only work for the red and blue colors.

