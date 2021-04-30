Save Your Muscles and $40 on O’Yeet's New Massage Gun

O’Yeet Massage Gun Graphic : Sheilah Villari

O’Yeet Massage Gun | $90 | Amazon | Clip Coupon

Whether you’re still leary of going to a spa or you just prefer to handle aliments on your own, O’Yeet’s new Massage Gun is what you need. It’s currently $40 off right now once you clip the coupon, and well worth it.

As someone who suffers from old sports injuries and sciatica, this massage gun has been a blessing the last few weeks. This mini massager is smaller than others out there but just as powerful . It’s also lightweight easy to handle and maneuver . With NEXPower tech, this gun goes 30% deeper with up to forty pounds of pressure; again, that’s crazy power for a massager of this size. There are four speeds to pick from depending on area and soreness. I will say it’s also pretty quiet for as strong as it is. This gun doesn’t need to be charged that often, either. Expect it to run about two hundred and forty minutes off of a single charge, and it’s easy to re-up via USB with the charging stand. It comes with a two-year warranty and is FDA certified.

This will ship for free for Prime members.