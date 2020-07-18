Save Your Mattress From Dirt and Stains With This $25 Mattress Protector

Waterproof Fitted Mattress Protector Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

It’s always a good idea to invest in a mattress protector. If you sweat a lot at night, a mattress protector prevents the mattress from getting dirty, and it’s way easier to clean the cover over an actual mattress. They also help protect against bed bugs, a.k.a. one of the many types of bugs you don’t want to discover living in your house. Today only, you can grab a waterproof mattress protector from MorningSave for just $25, which is a pretty great deal on the item. You can get one in any standard mattress size, too. This only lasts until the end of the day, though, so act fast before they sell out!