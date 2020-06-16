It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Save Your Floors From Dirt and Grime With $130 off a Dyson V10 Cordless Vacuum From Newegg

Jordan McMahon
Dyson V10 Cordless Vacuum (Refurbished) | $270 | Newegg
Sweeping is a fine way to clean your hardwood floors, but it’s no fun, and it won’t do you any good when it comes time to clean your carpet. By grabbing a good cordless vacuum, you’re alleviating the need to fumble a cord from room to room, and you probably won’t have to dread sweeping on weekends anymore. Dyson’s V10 cordless vacuum is a light, easy-to-handle vacuum that’ll get the job done without much fuss, and you can get a refurbished model for $130 off, bringing it down to $270, right now at Newegg.

It can run for up to 60 minutes per charge, so you should be able to cover most of your apartment. You can also turn it into a handheld vacuum if need be, to get tough-to-reach spots, or even give your car a quick clean after a weekend drive with the kiddos.

