Save Your Back and the Planet With Ergonomic Furniture From Branch up to 20% off Right Now

sheilahv
Sheilah Villari
Kinja Deals
Up to 20% off Ergonomic Chairs and Desks | Branch Furniture
Image: Branch
Up to 20% off Ergonomic Chairs and Desks | Branch Furniture

If you’ve been working at home as many maybe you’ve still been putting off how to make the environment as agreeable as possible. As we look to not be headed back to offices anytime soon it’s time to invest in good ergonomic furniture. Branch is here to help with that and more. They aim to save your back, your wallet, and the environment. Starting today take up to 20% off ergonomic chairs and desks in their early Black Friday sale.

Now you ask, how are they helping the planet? For every $100 you spend they’ll plant 5 trees. That’s pretty dang cool. It’s not often we get to shop and help Mother Earth. This is a real mind, body, and soul deal if you ask me. Keeping an eye on our globe and keeping your productivity up. You don’t need to be sitting in an uncomfortable chair or hunched over a makeshift work desk any longer.

Upgrade to Branch’s best selling ergonomic chair for $289 (down from $349). You can pick from 3 colors: white, grey, or black.

I’m a fan of a standing desk and while this one is $779 it works for shorties like me (at 5'3”) all the way to essentially LeBron James. I personally feel much more focused when I’m standing and you definitely get into the grove faster in my opinion. This comes in a sleek woodgrain beige color.

You can bundle these together too because there’s nothing wrong with options when the days are long. This set will run you around $940. But look at it this way, that’s also 45 trees you just helped plant.

Each of these will ship for free and all are easy to assemble.

Sheilah Villari

