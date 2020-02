Green Lantern Comic Sale Photo : Comixology

Green Lantern Comic Sale | Comixology



For all the self-proclaimed comic book nerds, I’ve got a pretty good deal for you — from now until 2/24 you can save up to 86% on all the Green Lantern comics and ebooks because why the hell not? Comixology has a range of fan favorites as well as graphic novels to keep you entertained for hours on end. Make sure to grab a couple before they’re gone.