Save Up to $80 off the Apple Watch Series 6 at Amazon

The Apple Watch Series 6 rolled out last fall with enhancements over the previous edition, including a blood oxygen sensor to join the ECG test and other health smarts. W e saw some pretty compelling discounts during the holiday season, but n ot so much since, sadly.



Luckily, if you’ve been waiting for a bargain on a new Apple Watch, you might find it amidst the listings at Amazon right now. Amazon is currently offering as much as $80 off an Apple Watch Series 6 depending on configuration, although the larger savings come with the pricier, more luxurious versions.

At the entry level, the 40mm Series 6 Wi-Fi edition is $374 ($25 off) in certain colors, while the 44mm edition goes as low as $380 ($49) off. Want a version with LTE functionality so you can stay connected without your phone in range? The LTE edition is as low as $430 ($69 off) in 40mm and $474 ($55 off) in 44mm, depending on color choice.

Meanwhile, the fancier Stainless Steel LTE model with a Milanese Loop sees the $80 discount in either 40mm ($669) or 44mm ($719). Whether you’re most interested in the health features, notifications, style customization, or a little bit of everything, now’s the time to strike.

