Save Up to $80 off the Apple Watch Series 6 at Amazon

Andrew Hayward
Image: Andrew Hayward
The Apple Watch Series 6 rolled out last fall with enhancements over the previous edition, including a blood oxygen sensor to join the ECG test and other health smarts. We saw some pretty compelling discounts during the holiday season, but not so much since, sadly.

Luckily, if you’ve been waiting for a bargain on a new Apple Watch, you might find it amidst the listings at Amazon right now. Amazon is currently offering as much as $80 off an Apple Watch Series 6 depending on configuration, although the larger savings come with the pricier, more luxurious versions.

At the entry level, the 40mm Series 6 Wi-Fi edition is $374 ($25 off) in certain colors, while the 44mm edition goes as low as $380 ($49) off. Want a version with LTE functionality so you can stay connected without your phone in range? The LTE edition is as low as $430 ($69 off) in 40mm and $474 ($55 off) in 44mm, depending on color choice.

Meanwhile, the fancier Stainless Steel LTE model with a Milanese Loop sees the $80 discount in either 40mm ($669) or 44mm ($719). Whether you’re most interested in the health features, notifications, style customization, or a little bit of everything, now’s the time to strike.

