Save $70 on the 512GB M1-Powered Apple MacBook Air

Apple MacBook Air (M1, 256GB) | $960 | Amazon

Apple MacBook Air (M1, 512GB) | $1,171 | Amazon

Advertisement

We’ve seen big discounts on new MacBook Pro models with Apple’s powerful new M1 processor, as well as sizable savings on the M1 Mac Mini, but deals on the slim and speedy MacBook Air haven’t been as consistent just yet. Well, here’s a solid one: right now, Amazon is offering up to $78 off the latest models.

The base model with 256GB is $39 off in gold, sitting at $960, while the larger-capacity 512GB model drops down $78 to just $1,171 in silver. The gold 512GB model is only a few bucks more than that, and the space gray one just a few more bucks further, so there are appealing savings here all around.

Our friends at Gizmodo said the M1 chip makes the MacBook Air “extraordinary,” thanks to fantastic battery life and better performance than some much pricier Windows-based rivals. If you’re on the hunt for a speedy, reliable new laptop, jump on this bargain!

Advertisement