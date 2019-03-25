Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Kick up your heels in celebration of this sale on Cole Haan end-of-season styles, including shoes, bags, and outerwear, for men and women. All of the above are up to 70% off through March 29, so score new shoes for spring and beyond at highly reasonable prices. And be sure to pick up a pair of our favorite ZERØGRANDS with Stitchlite Wool while you’re at it.

