Save up to 70% During Wayfair's Semi-Annual Bed and Bath Sale

Up to 70% off Bed and Bath Items

Up to 70% off Bed and Bath Items | Wayfair



I know I’m not the only one who has spent a great deal in and on my bed over these last few weeks. Looking at the same bedding and bathroom decor gives me that me Marie Kando feel of these do not spark joy. Wayfair’s semi-annual sale has started and just in time. Get up to 70% off anything in their bed and bath sale.

This includes everything you can think of in those realms . Plenty of nightstands or dresses, area rugs, and even headboards. If you’ve been indulging in a little retail therapy you might want to check out the cute and stylish options to store new wares not yet ready to be used.

And of course, there are sheets and comforters galore, over 250 pieces to spruce your space. This ultra soft comforter is over 50% off and these checkered sheets are discounted by almost 80%.

Free shipping on orders over $35. This sale ends May 20.