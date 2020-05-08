It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsHome Goods

Save up to 70% During Wayfair's Semi-Annual Bed and Bath Sale

Sheilah Villari
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsWayfair Deals
30
Save
Up to 70% off Bed and Bath Items | Wayfair
Up to 70% off Bed and Bath Items | Wayfair
Graphic: Sheilah Villari
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Up to 70% off Bed and Bath Items | Wayfair

I know I’m not the only one who has spent a great deal in and on my bed over these last few weeks. Looking at the same bedding and bathroom decor gives me that me Marie Kando feel of these do not spark joy. Wayfair’s semi-annual sale has started and just in time. Get up to 70% off anything in their bed and bath sale.

Advertisement

This includes everything you can think of in those realms. Plenty of nightstands or dresses, area rugs, and even headboards. If you’ve been indulging in a little retail therapy you might want to check out the cute and stylish options to store new wares not yet ready to be used.

And of course, there are sheets and comforters galore, over 250 pieces to spruce your space. This ultra soft comforter is over 50% off and these checkered sheets are discounted by almost 80%.

Advertisement

Free shipping on orders over $35. This sale ends May 20.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

How to Keep the Fun (And Work, Ugh) Going During a Power Outage

Ensure a Secure, Private Internet: The Best VPN Deals

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Gives You Free Games and Xbox Live, Get Three Months for $21

Pour Yourself a Glass of Something Strong for These Can't-Miss Huckberry Deals