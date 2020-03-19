It's all consuming.
Subscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Clothing and Lifestyle Deals

Save Up To 70% a Ton of Goodies During Huckberry's WFH Clearance Sale

Tercius
Filed to:kinja deals
kinja dealsdealshuckberry deals
2
Save
Clearance Sale | Huckberry
Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Clearance Sale | Huckberry

If you’re anything like me, you’ve probably perused Huckberry’s collection of cool guy stuff but couldn’t pull the trigger. Of course, the best stuff is always more expensive than you’d want but luckily for us, Huckberry’s Clearance Sale has lowered that hurdle quite a bit.

Advertisement

Right now, you can save up to 70% Huckberry goods. I, for one, think this is a great time to do a spring wardrobe refresh, or invest in a couple of things you’d been putting off like a new sheet set, or a pair of new shoes.

This sale ends on Sunday, which gives you some time to browse. But as always, the best stuff always sells out early.

Advertisement
Tercius

Commerce Editor at The Inventory. Author of "Unlocking the Gold Box: A Dealmaster’s Guide to Saving Money on Amazon."

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Five Inexpensive Add-Ons to Power Up Your Home-Built PC

Just in Time for Doom Eternal, Get a Sun Joe Chainsaw (and a Power Washer?) up to 35% Off

Toilet Paper Is Cancelled. Pick Up This Discounted Bio Bidet, Right Now

10 Must-Have Accessories for Your New iPad