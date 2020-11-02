Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Gaming DealsToys & Board Games

Save Up to 60% on Toys from Hatchimals, Calico Critters, L.O.L. Surprise, Nintendo, Pusheen, and More

ahaywa
Andrew Hayward
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsAmazontoys
338
Save
Collectible Toys Sale | Amazon
Collectible Toys Sale | Amazon
Image: Andrew Hayward
Best Gaming DealsBest Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Collectible Toys Sale | Amazon

If you have kids on your holiday shopping list, then you might want to check out this one-day sale as part of Amazon’s Holiday Dash promotion. Right now, the site has dozens of toys on sale from brands including L.O.L. Surprise, Calico Critters, Hatchimals, Pusheen, and more, along with some Nintendo and DC Comics items mixed in as well.

Advertisement

The savings range significantly, but most of the toys are at least 30% off of the list price, with some savings ranging as high as 60% off. The sale only lasts through today, so have a look before toys start selling out!

Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission
Sony 55" 4K UHD Smart TV
Sony 55" 4K UHD Smart TV
Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Monday's Best Deals: Sony 55" 4K Smart TV, LEGO Super Mario Sets, Echo Show 5, Fenty Beauty Lipstick, Sweese Dishes, Baby Groot Succulent Planters, and More

KN95 Face Masks Aren't Sexy, but Safety Is and This 40-Pack Is Just $24

Clean Your Butt With a Dalmo Bidet, 38% Off

Get a Samsung T7 2TB Portable SSD for $120 off, Today Only