Save up to 60% on Brand New Notebooks, Desktops, Printers, and More in HP's Big July 4th Sale

Save up to 60% on Computers and Accessories | HP 4th of July Sale

With 4th of July quickly approaching, HP wants to hook you up with big savings to celebrate. You can save up to 60% off in its biggest sale of the summer. Everything from laptops to printers are up for grabs, some with steep savings.



One of the best deals you’ll find is on this HP 340S G7 notebook that starts with a 14-inch 720p+ display, 10th-gen Intel Core i3 chipset, 4GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD for $458, down from $1,146. You can customize it to add 1080p and beefier internals, up to a Core i7 chipset, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD storage, WiFi 6, keyboard backlighting, and a fingerprint sensor.

Here are a few more highlights worth considering:

HP OMEN 30L Desktop Gaming PC | Starts at $1,100 | HP

Looking to jump into PC gaming? HP is shaving $100 off the base cost of the OMEN 30L, a desktop featuring AMD’s Ryzen 5 chipset and its Radeon RX 5700Xt 8GB graphics card, with 8GB of RAM to keep things swimming along.

You can handle a great deal of today’s best games at high settings with just the base model, and if you have loftier needs, you can bump the internals all the way up to a 12-core Ryzen 9 3900, NVIDIA’s RTX 2080 Ti, and 32GB of RAM. Expect a hefty premium the more you add.

HP All-In-One 24-f0135 Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

HP All-In-One 24-f0135 | $750 | HP



Not keen on big towers and excess cables? An all-in-one PC might be more your speed, and HP has one with Intel’s 9th-generation Core i5 chipset for $750 after a $100 discount.

It ships with Windows 10 64-bit, and packed beneath a 24" 1080p IPS touch display are 8GB of RAM, a 128GB M.2 SSD for system data, a 1TB hard drive for storage, WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 4.2 radios, dual speakers, a DVD drive, card reader, and more. You can add additional solid-state storage and extra features with two available M.2 slots, too.

HP Smart Tank All-In-One Wireless Printer Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

HP Smart Tank All-In-One Wireless Printer | $300 | HP

With a $100 discount down to $300, the HP Smart Tank Plus allows you to print, scan, and copy all on the same machine, and with wireless connectivity to your device of choice. HP says you’ll get two years’ worth of colorful ink in the box, a figure the company says is based on a standard testing procedure, so that may not be accurate for your use case.

HP Pavilion Gaming Bundle Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

HP Pavilion Gaming Bundle | $50 | HP

If you’re in need of gaming gear, this bundle packs a keyboard, mouse, headset, and mousepad—all in black with green accenting—for $50, down from its $150 MSRP. These wired peripherals don’t have many bells and whistles, but they’re made with the same integrity as the products from HP’s OMEN gaming brand, making them great starter accessories for new PC owners.