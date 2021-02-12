Save Up to 60% on Boost Mobile Smartphones, Including $150 off the iPhone SE

Samsung Galaxy A10e | $50 | Boost Mobile

LG K22 | $60 | Boost Mobile

Samsung Galaxy A11 | $120 | Boost Mobile

Apple iPhone SE | $250 | Boost Mobile

If you’re on the hunt for a new smartphone and don’t want to break the bank, Boost Mobile is offering some big discounts on budget-friendly devices right now. The Samsung Galaxy A10e is the cheapest of the bunch at just $50 , packing a good-sized 5.83” 720p screen and modest specs, or you can go larger and crisper with the $60 LG K22, which has a 6.2” 1080p display.



Samsung’s Galaxy A11 delivers more speed at $120 plus has a modern punch-hole camera cutout design for its large 6.4” screen. Still, if you’re willing to spend a bit more, you’ll get the best specs from Apple’s iPhone SE at $250, which has a flagship-quality A13 Bionic processor, a stellar camera, and even wireless charging and water resistance. It’s a smaller phone at 4.7”, however. It’s $150 off the list price right now.

You’ll need to use these phones on Boost Mobile, so if you’re an existing customer or keen on switching and want some fresh hardware in your pocket, jump on one of these bargains!

