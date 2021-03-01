Save Up to 57% off a TaoTronics 6L Humidifier, Starting at Just $39

TaoTronics 6L Cool Mist Humidifier | $39 | Amazon

TaoTronics 6L Warm and Cool Mist Humidifier | $63 | Amazon

If winter’s dry air is making being stuck at home extra unbearable right now, a humidifier can be an easy upgrade to help you feel better throughout the day and sleep easier at night. Right now, Amazon is holding a deal of the day on a pair of TaoTronics humidifiers, with savings up to 57% off the list price.



The TaoTronics 6L cool mist humidifier is the most affordable of the pair, with automatic humidity monitoring and an LED display, marked down to just $39 today. Meanwhile, the TaoTronics 6L warm and cool mist humidifier is a bit more robust with features, adding warm mist capabilities, a remote control, and the option to use essential oils. That model is down to $63 today.



Both have a list price of $90 apiece, so the savings are significant right now. I’ve purchased TaoTronics humidifiers in the past and am happy with mine, and I’d jump on this deal if I needed ‘em myself!