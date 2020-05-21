It's all consuming.
Save up to 54% off Some of Your Favorite Dragon Ball Blu-Rays

Jordan McMahon
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Image: Bandai Namco
Up to 54% off Select Dragon Ball Blu-ray’s | Amazon

If you’ve had enough of scrolling through Netflix’s seemingly infinite library of stuff you don’t wanna watch right now, it might be time to grab a couple Blu-ray’s for your next binge session. For anime aficionados, there’s lots to grab on sale at Amazon right now. Dragon Ball fans can pick up Dragon Ball Super: Broly for 52% off, Dragon Ball Z: Battle of the Gods for 54% off, as well as a couple seasons of Dragon Ball Z and Dragon Ball Z Kai for about 15% off each.

Jordan McMahon

Commerce Editor

