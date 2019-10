The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Up to 50% Off Water Filtration and Air Quality Essentials | Home Depot

Happy Friday! The Special Buy of the Day at Home Depot is full of big offers on three different categories . You can get up to 50% off home water filtration systems, up to 45% off air quality essentials, and up to 15% off HVAC mini-splits .