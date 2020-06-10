Save up to 50% on Select Bundles in Benefit's Summer Sale

It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Sheilah Villari
A few things from Benefit Cosmetics work their way in and out of my makeup bag and it’s nice to see them included in this deal. Use the code HOTSHIP and get up to 50% off these and other sale products. 

There are fifty-two items in this section to choose from but some are more worthy than others. I’ve used the pearl primer here and there over the years. It’s quite good and you’re getting two of them for $24. I almost always have the They’re Real mascara as a go-to mini in my travel pouch. This bundle trio brings all of Benefit’s lash defining options together for $15. I’m not a blush person but I go through phases. The one I love the most is this Sugarbomb box, it gives you an instant pop of glowy color. Lots of sets are deeply discounted so experiment and find what meets your beauty needs.

Free shipping on orders over $40 and this deal is good through June 25.

Sheilah Villari

Morning Deals Writer. Can't find the perfect red lipstick? Need a sturdy bone for Fido? Looking for a new buzz-buzz for Ladytown? I'm here to help.

