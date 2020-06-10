Save up to 50% on Select Bundles in Benefit's Summer Sale

Up to 50% off Sale Items HOTSHIP Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Up to 50% off Sale Items | Benefit | Use Code HOTSHIP



A few things from Benefit Cosmetics work their way in and out of my makeup bag and it’s nice to see them included in this deal. Use the code HOTSHIP and get up to 50% off these and other sale products.

There are fifty-two items in this section to choose from but some are more worthy tha n others . I’ve used the pearl primer here and there over the years . It’s quite good and you’re get ting two of them for $24. I almost always have the They’re Real mascara as a go- to mini in my travel pouch. This bundle trio brings all of Benefit’ s lash defining options together for $15. I’m not a blush person but I go through phases. T he one I love the most is this Sugarbomb box, it gives you an instant pop of glow y color. Lots of sets are deeply discounted so experiment and find what meets your b eauty needs.

Free shipping on orders over $40 and this deal is good through June 25.