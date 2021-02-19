Save Up to 50% On Microsoft's Biggest Games, From Flight Simulator to Halo

Up to 50% Off Microsoft Games Screenshot : Microsoft

Up to 50% Off Microsoft Games | Best Buy

There’s a huge Microsoft sale happening at Best Buy this weekend, so you’re going to see a lot of deals on Xbox games and accessories today. Hold on to your butts. Let’s kick things off right: you can get up to 50% off on Microsoft’s biggest first-party Xbox hits right now. That includes some discounts on its more recent games like Microsoft Flight Simulator, which is discounted to $50. Other deals are even bigger. Sea of Thieves is 50% off, so you can live a pirate’s life for $20. Ori and the Will of the Wisps is down to just $13. And of course, Master Chief himself is for sale. You can grab Halo: The Master Chief Collection for $20. All of these games are available through Xbox Game Pass, but if you don’t want to pay a monthly fee, you can pick and choose some games here for cheap.

