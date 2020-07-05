Save Up to 50% On Ghost of the Shell Manga for the Kindle

Best Media DealsBest Media DealsThe best movie, ebook, and music deals from around the web, updated daily.
Up to 50% off Kodansha’s Ghost in the Shell (Digital) | Amazon
Oh what, you think you’d get through this weekend without me recommending some new to read? You thought wrong. Kodanasha’s fantastic Ghost in the Shell series is up to 50% off right now, and it’s time to fill your Kindle up with some good sci-fi action.
This sale includes the original Ghost in the Shell manga, as well as Stand Alone Complex and Global Neural Network. I’m not quite savvy enough on the series to really understand what each series is, but they are there and they’re cheap! The best news of all, though, is that Scarlett Johannson is not in them.
Advertisement