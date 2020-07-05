Save Up to 50% On Ghost of the Shell Manga for the Kindle

Up to 50% off Kodansha’s Ghost in the Shell (Digital) | Amazon

Oh what, you think you’d get through this weekend without me recommending some new to read? You thought wrong. Kodanasha’s fantastic Ghost in the Shell series is up to 50% off right now, and it’s time to fill your Kindle up with some good sci-fi action.

Advertisement

This sale includes the original Ghost in the Shell manga, as well as Stand Alone Complex and Global Neural Network. I’m not quite savvy enough on the series to really understand what each series is, but they are there and they’re cheap! The best news of all, though, is that Scarlett Johannso n is not in them.