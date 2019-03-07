30%-50% Off The Aerie Collection | Aerie
Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Aerie is most well known for very well-made, highly affordable underwear, but the brand is so much more than that. Right now, you can get your taste of Aerie’s collection of apparel — including some cozy sweaters and tees, stylish activewear, sweats, and pajamas, plus swimwear and yes, bras and bralettes — for between 30% and 50% off. (Unfortunately, undies aren’t included in the sale.) Snag some new stuff for spring or even — gasp! — summer; these styles will serve you well through both of the impending warmer months.