Save up to 50% off in SpaceNK's Huge Post Holiday Beauty Sale

Over a year ago I was lucky enough to attend an exclusive in-store event at a SpaceNK here in NYC. It was an exciting night of sampling all their holiday selections that year. The staff was incredibly knowledgeable and were very talented makeup artists . SpaceNK has been a leading curator of the most coveted, original, and bold brands in beauty. It was true that night and it’s still true now. Get up to 50% in this post holiday sale and grab some amazing products for a lot less. No codes needed.

At that aforementioned event, I finally got to try a few Kevyn Aucoin items and I fell in love. That line lives up to the legend he was in every way. This Kaleidochrome All Over Highlight Palette has fou r highly pigmented and stunning metallic shades. These are versatile and can be used on not just your nose and cupid’s bow but on the eyes, cheeks, and even the lips. It’s also 69% off.

The To-Go Mask Duo by Fresh is 40% off and a great way to sample this best-selling brand’s top performers. This duo contains the Rose Face Mask and the S ugar Face Polish Exfoliator. These products work in tandem to give your skin a nourishment boost with natural ingredients to make it as smooth, soft, and glowing as possible.

Let’s get that hair in order for 2021. Ouai’s Repair Conditioner is here to help sad limp damaged hair. Ouai is one of the best brands for replenishing your tresses with the moisture it needs to get its bounce back. Get softer healthier hair now with this repairing conditioner especially if it’s dyed or colored . Ouai is known for some fancy hair tech that leaves your mane stronger and smelling beautifully . You’ll save 27% on this bottle.

