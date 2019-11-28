Coalatree, maker of some of our favorite eco-friendly outdoor gear, is currently offering up to 50% off goods throughout its store. If you spend over $75, though, Coalatree will throw in a free hammock. Not a bad way to gear up for your post-holiday excursions.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Save Up to 50% Jackets, Get a Free Hammock, With Coalatree's Black Friday Sale
Share This Story
More in Kinja Deals
About the author
Eric Ravenscraft
Freelance writer for The Inventory.