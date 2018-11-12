Image: Zach Custer (Timbuk2)

Timbuk2 is continually expanding on their line of bags, while always maintaining rugged work and travel options in every style, from messengers and backpacks to duffels, rollers, and totes, all with a lifetime warranty. And you can get up to half off during their extended Singles Day sale, which is convenient since I only half understand what a singles day sale really is.