ThermoWorks ‘Get What You Want’ Sale Graphic : Eric Ravenscraft

ThermoWorks ‘Get What You Want’ Sale | Thermoworks

ThermoWorks sells handy gear to cook your meals to precisely the right temperature. But how many people that bought you gifts know exactly which high-tech laser thermometer you want? That’s why the company is running a post-holiday “Get What You Want” sale, with up to 50% off things like this IR gun for $35, or its iconic TimeStick for $17. If you didn’t get the one you wanted for the holidays, go ahead and pick one up for yourself now.