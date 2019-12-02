It's all consuming.
Save Up to 50%, and a Ton of Desk Space, With Twelve South's Sleek Mac Desk Stands

Eric Ravenscraft
Cyber Monday Deals
Up to 50% Off Twelve South Desk Stands | Amazon
With your iMac, Macbook Pro, and iPad cluttering up your desk, it can get to be a little much. Twelve South’s desk stands help keep all your stuff organized. This vertical stand for $47 lets you put up your Macbook when you’re not using it. This laptop wedge for $30 angles your laptop for easier access, and the iMac backpack shelf for $32 allows you to hide away accessories like external hard drives without cluttering up your desk. Check out the full sale page for all your organizational options.

Eric Ravenscraft
