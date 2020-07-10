Save up to $450 on a Refurbished 13" MacBook Pro, Today Only

MacBook Pro 13.3" w/ 256GB (Refurb) | $1,150 | Amazon Gold Box
MacBook Pro 13.3" w/ 512GB (Refurb) | $1,280 | Amazon Gold Box
The 2019 MacBook Pro is a work powerhouse, and if you’ve been waiting for a chance to join Camp Apple or you’re needing to upgrade old hardware, Amazon is letting go of refurbished models for up to 28% off, today only. That gives you more than $400 in savings on the base 13.3" model, which has Intel’s eighth-gen Core i5 chipset, 8GB of DDR3 RAM, a 256GB solid-state drive, a Touch Bar keyboard, and four USB-C ports to connect all the things. Your subtotal is $1,150 before taxes ruin your day. Need more storage? Grab the 512GB model for $130 more.